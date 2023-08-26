Within a day of Maui County releasing 388 names of people unaccounted for following the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, more than 100 of them or their relatives have come forward to say they’re safe. That information comes from the FBI, which is reviewing the information the provided and working to remove the names from the list. Several people on the list told The Associated Press earlier Friday that they are alive and well. A few also said they were confused or frustrated to be on it. At least two other names are people who are known to have perished but have not yet been positively identified as deceased.