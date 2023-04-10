California bill requiring school staff to out transgender students to parents effectively dead

A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists. They note schools could still prevent some athletes from participating on teams that align with their identity. The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans, like those that have been approved in at least 20 states. But it would still allow schools to adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports. The proposal still faces a lengthy approval process. Some transgender athletes called the new rule an important first step. The U.S. Department of Education declined to comment Friday on criticisms from trans rights advocates.