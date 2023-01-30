Authorities say three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multi-million dollar short-term rental home in Los Angeles early Saturday. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood. Los Angeles police say the three who were killed were in a vehicle. Police Sgt. Bruce Borihahn says investigators don't have any information on suspects in the shootings. Two people who were shot were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and two were transported by ambulance. Borihahn says two victims are in stable condition and two are listed as critical. This is at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month.