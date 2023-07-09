California flood victims move toward suing government agencies over ‘preventable disaster’

A government study says nearly half of the tap water in the U.S. contains potentially harmful compounds known as “forever chemicals.” The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday that PFAS chemicals are found in private wells in addition to public systems. The agency based its report on samples taken from 716 locations around the nation, including urban centers as well as rural sites. Researchers said people could use the findings when considering whether to have their water tested or to install filters. An environmental group says the study shows a need for regulation of PFAS pollution.