Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is one step closer to being released from prison after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he'll no longer fight her parole. Van Houten has been in prison for 53 years for participating in two fatal stabbings at Manson's direction. Van Houten's attorney Nancy Tetreault says the state parole board must give one final sign-off and Van Houten could be out in weeks. Newsom rejected parole for Van Houten three times. But a state appeals court in May said she should be released. Newsom said Friday he won't fight the decision as an appeal is unlikely to succeed.