U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had served nearly two months in prison and was released. The officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had been held on assault charges and was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas. In Texas he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service. King was taken to the airport but later left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border. He becomes the first American detained in the North in nearly five years.