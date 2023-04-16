California’s historic wet winter risks making wildfire season even worse

Police say a Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace, killing four people. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon. He was killed by police responding to the shooting Monday. Gwinn-Villaroel also said the shooter livestreamed the attack. An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost a close friend in the shooting. At least nine others were wounded in the attack, including a police officer who had just graduated from the academy on March 31. The shooting comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.