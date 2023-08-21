Hurricane Hilary is roaring toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a downgraded Category 2 hurricane that’s still likely to bring “catastrophic” flooding to the region and cross into the southwest U.S. as a tropical storm. Meteorologists are warning that despite the hurricane’s weakening, the storm’s speed had accelerated Saturday en route to an expect night landfall on Mexico's coast. Forecasters said the storm is still expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, and bring along high winds, flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, and widespread power outages. The storm is expected to dump up to 10 inches of rain in southern California and southern Nevada.