Caribbean organizations want US help on climate change

Elon Musk says his social network X, formerly known as Twitter, will give users the ability to make voice and video calls on the platform. But Musk has a history of proclamations about coming features and policies that have not always come to fruition. He did not say when the features would be available to users. Rival social platforms already offer voice and video calls. San Francisco-based X also updated its privacy policies, which will go into effect on Sept. 29. The new policies will allow for the collection of biometric data and employment history, among other information. Biometric data can refer to fingerprints, facial recognition and the like.