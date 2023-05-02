The California Air Resources Board approved Thursday a first-in-the nation rule to cut emissions from diesel-powered trains. The goal of the rule is to ban the use of locomotive engines more than 23 years old by 2030 and increase zero-emissions technology to transport goods through ports and railyards. Supporters of the rule say they hope it benefits communities living near railyards and ports who are burdened by pollution. It will eventually have to be approved by the Biden administration before it can be implemented. Other states can sign on to try to adopt the California rule if it gets the OK from the Biden administration.