BEIJING — The number of patients infected with a new coronavirus in China reached 20,438, with 425 reported deaths, health authorities said on Tuesday.
There were 64 new deaths reported in a 24-hour interval, all from the central Hubei province, where the virus was first detected in December, according to the National Health Commission.
China’s Politburo Standing Committee, a top ruling body, said the outbreak was “a major test of China’s system and capacity for governance,” according to Xinhua news agency.
Authorities have struggled to curb the spread of the disease, which has reached all of China’s provinces, the semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macau, and about two dozen other countries.
Several countries including the United States, the Philippines and Vietnam, have enacted bans for travelers from China, while airlines from different continents have suspended direct routes to the country.
Foreign governments have been evacuating their nationals from the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption — similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.
SARS, a disease that infected 8,000 people and killed 800 globally between 2002 and 2003, and also began in China, was linked to the consumption of civet cats, another exotic meat. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.