An Idaho man who traveled to Washington in a car loaded with weapons and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony during the Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison. Josiah Colt was one of the first rioters to reach the Senate floor on Jan. 6, 2021. He later pleaded guilty that year to obstructing Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory. Also on Wednesday, a man who accompanied Colt to the District of Columbia in a rental car with weapons and gear was sentenced to about three years in prison, according to court records. Las Vegas resident Nathaniel DeGrave had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assault charges last year.