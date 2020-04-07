Grupo Modelo, which produces and exports several popular Mexican beer brands, including Corona, Pacifico and Modelo, will be temporarily suspending production and sales after its breweries were deemed non-essential by the Mexican government.
The company posted the announcement on Twitter, stating it is halting production and pledging its “total commitment” to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“Grupo Modelo announces that this Sunday it will complete the process of suspending its production and marketing operations for beer,” according to their press release. The company added that the suspension was part of an agreement with Mexico’s federal government, as one of many “extraordinary actions to attend to the health emergency generated by SARS-VoC2 virus.”
The Mexico brewery has already donated 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution to hospitals and medicals centers. Further efforts toward “fighting the fighting” are expected to come soon as well.
Earlier this week, Mexico declared a health emergency after surpassing 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, according to a Reuters report. By Thursday, the country reported at least 1,500 cases and 50 deaths.
