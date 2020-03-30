See’s Candies, a California chocolate institution, is suspending production because of the coronavirus.
It’s only the second time in See’s 99-year history that production has been interrupted, the first being when it was halted because of rationing during World War II.
“Given the current events with COVID-19, and our concern for the health and safety of our employees, we have made the decision to initiate an interruption once again,” the South San Francisco company said in a statement. “We will work to keep you updated as we develop plans to safely resume operations.”
The first See’s store opened in Los Angeles in 1921 by a trio of Canadian immigrants: Charles See; his wife, Florence; and his mother, Mary. That grandmotherly face on See’s trademark black-and-white boxes belongs to Mary See, and her recipes were the foundation of the operation.
In 2017, See’s Candies was expecting to sell between $400 million and $450 million of candy, and had 1,500 employees, with more workers added during the winter holidays.
