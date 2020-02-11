February 4, 2020, Dhaka, Bangladesh: Security personnel wearing face masks as they enter the quarantine centre. Bangladeshi government returns 314 of its citizens from China because of the Corona-virus epidemic. To observe deeply these 314 people the government has put them at a quarantine centre close to Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka. (Credit Image: © Sultan Mahmud Mukut/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/TNS)