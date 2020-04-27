Deciphering financial aid award letters can be confusing and stressful, even under normal circumstances.
In a typical year, high school seniors need to make their college decision and accept the financial award package by May 1. But because of the coronavirus crisis, there are reports that at least 300 schools have pushed back decision day to June 1.
That gives many families an extra month to catch their breath, focus on the financials, and select a school, perhaps from among several competing offers.
Figuring out how much college will cost can be complicated because schools typically lump loans, scholarships, grants and work study into the same pot. Yet, with so much on the line, a 2019 survey by Sallie Mae found that just 42% of families felt as though they completely understood their financial aid offers.
In reviewing the financial aid award, step one is to understand the terminology.
“The biggest thing is to make sure you know what you don’t have to repay and how much you will have to repay,” said Megan Coval, vice president for policy and federal relations at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.
All things being equal, your college-bound student should attend the school offering the most free money — scholarships and grants — rather than student loans that will eventually need to be repaid. As for borrowing, a good rule of thumb is to hold the line on debt to about $7,000 annually, or $28,000 over four years.
Once you’re clear on what is free and what you’ll have to pay back, examine the cost of attendance. This includes tuition, fees, books and supplies, room and board, transportation and sometimes even personal expenses. While these numbers provide a benchmark, take them with a grain of salt because some schools will underestimate how much students may spend on such things as books and transportation.
If the cost of attendance isn’t included in your offer, check the school website or contact the financial aid office.
If more than one school is still in play, make a chart, and plug in the numbers for cost of attendance, scholarships, grants, work-study and loans.
To see how much each school will cost your family, subtract any loans, gift aid and work-study from the cost of attendance. What remains is the amount your family is expected to contribute to cover costs for one year.
Some online tools can make this homework easier. Check out www.consumerfinance.gov, www.salliemae.com and www.nasfaa.org.
Because so many families have been hit hard financially, colleges are expecting more appeals for additional money. Typically schools have forms on their websites to request a financial aid adjustment. (More on the appeals process next week.)
Finally, let me repeat with added emphasis: Understanding the difference between what you have to repay and what’s a gift should not be just the first step before accepting a school’s offer, but also the last step.
