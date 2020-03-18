We have yet another sign that the coronavirus crisis is unlike other economic upheavals. It’s getting far tougher to even think about going shopping.
Nordstrom closed its stores in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks beginning Tuesday.
“The situation is changing rapidly, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, we have decided to temporarily close all our stores,” Nordstrom said online. Consumers, of course, can shop online.
On Tuesday, Macy’s said it would close its stores through March 31. That includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s will provide benefits and compensation to its workforce. E-commerce sites remain operational.
This isn’t 9/11 when it was actually considered patriotic to head back into the malls sometime after Sept. 11, 2001, to prove that the terrorists didn’t win. Then, it was our duty to shop.
Now, we’re told the right thing to do for our country is to stay home.
More retailers announced that they are temporarily closing their doors or cutting hours to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.
As a result, if you really want to get out, it’s best to make a call to find out if some stores at the mall remain open or if a particular store has reduced hours. Nothing can really be expected to be business as usual during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mall operators are following the coronavirus virus minute by minute and generally expect to remain open as long as most of their retailers stay open. It’s a rapidly evolving situation and it’s likely we’re going to hear more news ahead this week.
Tanger Outlets, for example, will have reduced hours at most of its 39 locations nationwide, though outlets in some cities, including Pittsburgh, are closing temporarily. The reduced hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Late Monday, the confusion of rapid developments led to miscommunication from a company spokesperson that all malls would be closed. The company later corrected the information.
Here’s a look at some of the retailing developments:
Shinola Detroit sent emails to its customers to tell them the high-end watch and leather goods maker is closing its stores until March 28. “As we continue to learn more through monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, we understand that hospitality in extraordinary times like these means taking care of one another in new ways — even as that means less direct contact with each other,” the email read. Shinola.com is still open for business.
If your gym or yoga studio is on lockdown, you might not need athletic pants. Lululemon is temporarily closing its stores in North America and Europe from Monday through March 27. “We’re taking this step to help protect our global community, guests and people, and ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” wrote Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon.
Warby Parker is part of the growing list of retailers temporarily closing. “COVID-19 is impacting all of us — as individuals and as communities — in unprecedented ways,” the trendy eyeglass maker said in a statement. Its e-commerce site remains operational at www.warbyparker.com and through its app.
“Given the rapidly changing environment, we have decided to temporarily close all of our stores through March 27 for the safety of our customers, our employees, and the general public. Our retail team members will continue to be paid as if they were working in stores during this time.”
Urban Outfitters said its stores will not reopen until at least March 28. “We will continue to pay our store teams during this time. We will continue to operate our e-commerce and subscription businesses,” the company said in its statement. Its brand names include Anthropologie, wedding dress retailer BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly.
Columbia Sportswear Company, based in Portland, Oregon, said it closed its North America brick and mortar retail stores from Monday through March 27. Tim Boyle, chair, president and CEO of Columbia Sportswear, said: “During this temporary closure we are also offering catastrophic paid leave to our employees most affected by this virus in an effort to live our values of Doing the Right Thing for our employees, consumers and communities.”
Columbia has online outlets: www.columbia.com, www.sorel.com, www.mountainhardwear.com and www.prana.com.
Abercrombie & Fitch has closed all stores in North America for two weeks beginning last Sunday.
Nike is temporarily closing U.S. stores from Monday through March 27. Products are available at Nike.com and on Nike apps. Nike is closing stores at the same time in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
Apple has closed its retail stores outside of greater China until March 27. “This global effort — to protect the most vulnerable, to study this virus, and to care for the sick — requires all of our care, and all of our participation,” according to a statement by Apple CEO Tim Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.