The marquees at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Park MGM and the Aria Resort & Casino display messages after the Las Vegas Strip resorts were closed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International suspended operations at all of its Las Vegas properties until further notice to combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)