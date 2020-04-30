Starting Monday, Costco will require shoppers to wear masks that cover their mouth and nose while in the store, the company announced.
The only exceptions are for children younger than 2 and people who are unable to wear masks or face coverings due to medical conditions.
The wholesale giant also is allowing only two people to enter the store per membership card. In some places, such as El Paso, Texas, and the state of Kentucky, only one person per card will be allowed.
In a message to customers, Costco President Craig Jelinek said the company is making safety adjustments that “are too numerous to list” but include enhanced sanitation, modified hours and plexiglass shields at check stands.
Costco is offering special operating hours for customers age 60 and older to shop and is allowing health care workers and first responders to skip to the front of lines to enter its warehouses.
