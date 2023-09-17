Dallas’ Cathedral of Hope holds service blessing drag queens amid protests

Critics of cash bail as a condition of pretrial release say it is especially unfair to Black people and other people of color. Some former defendants say their lives were upended when they were arrested and charged with crimes in Illinois but couldn't make bail. That state is moving away from the policy; A law abolishing cash bail will take effect in Illinois on Sept. 18. The change makes Illinois the first state to eliminate the practice and a nationally watched testing ground for whether such a change can work. Proponents of cash bail systems argue it ensures defendants show up for court proceedings, and that without it, violent criminals who are released pretrial may commit more crimes.