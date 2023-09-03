A federal judge has held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud. The court ruling says the former New York city mayor gave “only lip service” to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case. The judge says Giuliani ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested in the case. An adviser to Giuliani says the ruling “is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system." The election workers say they've endured a “living nightmare” and an unimaginable “wave of hatred and threats” because of Giuliani’s comments.