Doctors and family members are beginning to testify on the second day of trial in Utah, where Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of crashing into a skier at Deer Valley Resort, leaving him concussed and with four broken ribs. A radiologist testified Wednesday morning that the ski collision left 76-year-old Terry Sanderson with lasting injuries and brain damage, and another doctor is set to testify about his medical condition. The actor-turned-wellness tycoon has vehemently denied the allegations and has filed a symbolic $1 countersuit alleging that the man suing her was responsible. Paltrow may testify Wednesday, but likely will take the stand Thursday or Friday.