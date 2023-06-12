Democrats call for investigation into Homeland Security watchdog

Two former executives of a company known for offering “orgasmic meditation” sessions have been charged with using sex, psychological abuse and economic exploitation to coerce work from people while taking over their lives. The case follows years of scrutiny and a recent Netflix documentary on the business, known as OneTaste. An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges ex-sales chief Rachel Cherwitz and founder and ex-CEO Nicole Daedone with forced labor conspiracy. Messages seeking comment were sent to their attorneys and to Santa Rosa, California-based OneTaste. The company has said previously that its sales practices weren’t predatory, participation was voluntary, and consent and respect were fundamental.