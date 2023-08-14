DeSantis says he sold all stocks; House disclosures show otherwise

Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach. The city parks department says the 65-year-old woman was swimming off Rockaway Beach just before 6 p.m. Monday when a shark bit her on the left leg. Lifeguards pulled the woman from the water and administered first aid. A police spokesperson says the woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water. Police searched the area for sharks with a helicopter but did not find any. Experts say shark bites are extremely rare, with only 57 bites recorded last year worldwide.