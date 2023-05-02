Detectives say a karate teacher had a gruesome secret. It took them 42 years to make their case

LOS ANGELES — Were it not for his sister’s killing, Roy Rodriguez might have left Camarillo.
Rachel Zendejas was sexually assaulted and slain in the small, sleepy city in Ventura County in 1981, her naked body found across the street from the apartment she shared with Rodriguez. Every year on Jan. 18 — the anniversary of her death — Rodriguez made the solemn call to detectives, asking for updates and begging to continue the search for her killer.
He kept calling long after the case went cold. His parents died without any answers. His brother too. Rodriguez could not move away. He wondered whether the killer lived in the area or was someone he knew.
Now, 42 years after her killing, police say the man who ended Zendejas’ life was close at hand for all those years. Tony Garcia, a children’s karate instructor, was arrested Feb. 9 in Oxnard, about 10 miles from where Zendejas’ body was dumped. The 68-year-old Navy veteran was charged with murder not only in Zendejas’ slaying but also in the death of another woman, Lisa Gondek, the same year.
“It’s just like she died all over again,” Rodriguez said. “It just makes you wonder if we ever were in the same place. ... He was hiding in plain sight. We used to drive by that karate place all the time.”
The karate studio where Garcia worked was less than a mile from where Gondek was slain. To get to work from his home in Oxnard, he would likely drive past the scene.
But without Garcia’s DNA, detectives couldn’t determine whether he matched the suspect’s genetic profile.
Investigators set up a surveillance team and followed Garcia, hoping he would toss a smoked cigarette or some other evidence they could easily swab for DNA. He didn’t.
Eventually, a search warrant to test Garcia’s car door was issued. While he was in the karate studio, investigators swabbed the handle of Garcia’s 2006 Honda, Rhods said.
The DNA from the car door came back as a mixture of two males, both of which matched the suspect, Rhods said. Though the double match was initially concerning, authorities said it was likely because Garcia’s son had also touched the vehicle.
“That was enough to get a warrant for confirmatory DNA,” Rhods said.
In a three-hour interview with investigator Steven Rhods after his arrest, Garcia did not admit knowing the victims. He could not explain why his DNA was at the two crime scenes.
Rodriguez intends to see the case to its close. He attends each court hearing and visits his sister’s grave in Camarillo frequently to lay flowers or just sit and spend time near her. “I want justice for my sister,” he said. “And I want him to pay for it — for destroying our family and taking my nieces’ mom away.”
