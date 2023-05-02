Detectives say a karate teacher had a gruesome secret. It took them 42 years to make their case

House Republicans are touting their debt limit package as a first step toward fiscal restraint. They say it’s past time for Congress to reduce the swelling deficits that they say are threatening the fiscal health of the country. But a group of Midwestern Republicans went to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office this week on a mission to preserve billions of dollars in federal support for biofuels and ethanol. The lawmakers, who included Iowa’s four Republicans, forced McCarthy to make revisions to the legislation in the hours before it headed to a floor vote. The concession amounted to a $38 billion carve-out to safeguard the incentives for biofuels, carbon capture projects and the ethanol industry.