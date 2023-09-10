The Group of 20 top world economies has added the African Union as a member at their annual summit and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement. But it happened only after India softened language on the contentious issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine. There had been serious doubt that an agreement could be adopted because of differences among members, especially over the Ukrainian war. The G20 final statement, released a day before the summit formally closes, was less sharply worded over the war than one issued during last year’s meeting in Bali. It said members reiterated their national positions and resolutions adopted at the United Nations.