A Russian judge has ruled that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges. The case is part of a Kremlin crackdown on dissent and press freedom during the war in Ukraine. Appearing in public for the first time in weeks, the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter stood in a defendant’s glass cage in Moscow City Court, wearing blue jeans and a navy blue gingham checked shirt. He paced at times and occasionally smiled as he acknowledged the other journalists in the courtroom. Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying allegations. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny the charges and demand his release.