Former President Donald Trump’s behavior toward women has long been a source of flashpoints in his political career. Now he faces a new level of scrutiny: a trial in a lawsuit accusing him of rape. Jury selection is set to start Tuesday. The case involves allegations by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in a luxury New York department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has called the accusations “a complete con job.” The trial comes as he runs to return to the White House. But if such a trial would be a crisis for most candidates, with Trump, it remains to be seen.