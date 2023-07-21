Federal officials have decided to reconsider the 2021 environmental review that cleared the way for construction of a geothermal power plant in Nevada where an endangered toad lives. The decision marks a significant victory for conservationists and tribal leaders suing to block the project about 100 miles east of Reno. Lawyers for the Bureau of Land Management didn’t specify in court documents last week whether the agency will conduct a supplemental analysis or scrap the previous review and initiate a new one. But either way it means it will be months or potentially more than a year before Ormat Technologies can resume construction of the plant it started building last year.