PITTSBURGH — The best way to drive safely during the pandemic is not to drive at all. But if you have to travel, several experts offered tips on how to make sure you and your loved ones get there and back safely.
With so many other drivers off the road, the most obvious safety tip is to resist the temptation to speed.
“There is an apparent increase in speeding in several areas across the U.S. That seems to be due to decreased traffic loads,” said Mike Speck, an instructor for the Ford Driving Skills for Life program.
. Speck noted that the faster you go, the more likely you’ll have an accident, and that higher speeds lead to more serious injuries. He shares these and other tips in free Facebook Live sessions Mondays through Thursdays during April. The sessions, available at www.DrivingSkillsForLife.com, last about 20 minutes and are moderated by driving instructors.
Traffic is down 35% on the Pennsylvania Turnpike since early March, said turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo, and that causes concern, especially in construction zones.
“Without the heavier traffic and congestion which slows everyone down through construction zones, there is a propensity to drive faster,” he said. “What we are seeing is a free flow of traffic which I guess induces higher speeds.”
Don’t be lulled into thinking you are alone on the road, you can still get a speeding ticket because it is business as usual for state troopers on the turnpike.
“Actually citations and violations are down because traffic volume is down and really we aren’t seeing a lot more speeding,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater of Troop B, based in Uniontown.
Troopers are more visible on the highways now. “We want to be seen, we want you to know we are out there.
“We just really care about educating the motorist on the importance of staying home and the fact that there is a stay-at-home order. But if you have to go out be smart about it,” he advised.
“Many people can’t stay home because they have to go to work or get essentials, but they need to use common sense,” he said. “We are not out to hammer anyone, we just want you to stay safe.”
The state trooper was happy to report that Route 51, which he travels often, is very quiet.
He offers this reason for seeing fewer speeders: “No one seems to be in a hurry because actually they don’t have anywhere to go.”
Several experts suggested drivers make sure vehicles are in good working order. Check tires, oil and lights so you don’t end up stranded on the side of the road.
“Take whatever steps you need to make sure your vehicle is road trip-ready, especially if it has been sitting idle for several weeks because you’ve been self-quarantined,” said spokesman James Garrity of East Central AAA in East Liberty.
Trips across the state or over state lines require more planning than ever before.
“A good first step is to check the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website
“You want to understand the impact COVID-19 has on the cities and states you may be traveling through or going to to see if they have any restrictions in place,” he said. “Another call you might want to make is to your heath care provider, especially if you are in the at-risk category for the virus.”
Both Haggerty and Garrity recommend keeping hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and disposable latex or vinyl gloves in the car. Uber driver John Butler said he wears gloves and a mask while driving. While Butler has seen Uber pickups and dropoffs at the airport dry up, he still gets the occasional call for a ride and has supplemented his income by doing deliveries for UberEats.
“There aren’t that many people moving around now, but I have seen it picking up,” he noted. “When I do get a rider, I keep the car disinfected with spray and wipes in between passengers.”
When you are on the road and have to stop for gas or use restrooms, the experts stressed vigilant hygiene habits and social distancing. Bringing your own food will limit contact along the way.
“There is evidence that the virus can be viable for hours or days on surfaces, so wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth,” Haggerty said. “If you wipe down the steering wheel, it is just an extra precaution that can help protect you.”
“Before hitting the road, do your research,” said Garrity.
Find out if rest stops are open along your route. This can vary from state to state. Restaurants and fast food dining rooms may be closed, but drive-through and carry-out are usually offered. Also be sure to contact hotels to ensure they are open.
“It is important to maintain good preventative general measures and continue to practice social distancing to the extent that one can during travel,” said Haggerty.
