Authorities searching for two young siblings who were swept away from their car during flash flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs over the weekend say they haven't been found. The search for 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils carried into a fourth day Tuesday. Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said at a news conference near the search scene that if the children aren't located by day’s end, the focus will be on the water, using dive teams. Searchers on land have logged some 160 miles, often going back and forth over the same ground.