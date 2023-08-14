Texas prosecutors say a man who was convicted of killing a child in the 1980s and then run out of towns following his early release from prison has been indicted on two new murder charges. Raul Meza Jr. remained in jail Friday on a $1 million bond. Prosecutors in Austin say a grand jury indicted Meza. Austin police have said they were also looking at as many as 10 cold cases going back to 1996 that could be connected to Meza, but they have not announced any findings. Meza is accused of killing his 80-year-old roommate in May and a 65-year-old woman in 2019. Both victims lived around Austin.