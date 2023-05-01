Epic snowpack upends rhythms of life for species in Sierra Nevada

Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to play a critical role in next year's election as President Joe Biden seeks a second term. Not only is she leading the charge on Democrats’ most potent issue, the battle over abortion rights, she’s the running mate for the oldest commander-in-chief in history, increasing scrutiny over whether she’s ready to step into the top job if necessary. A glimpse of what Harris will be like on the campaign trail came this week at Howard University, where she headlined a rally for reproductive rights. After two years of tightly scripted, uneven performances, Harris has been looser, more forceful and more willing to speak off the cuff.