Epic snowpack upends rhythms of life for species in Sierra Nevada

LOS ANGELES — The Big Melt is finally underway in the Sierra Nevada range, and soon there will be few wild places beyond the reach of water sounds: dripping, gurgling and roaring as runoff flows from lofty peaks to sage plains below.
But the whiplash change from extreme drought to epic snowpack is having very different consequences for a variety of species.
“In the ever changing ebb and flow of water in California, no given year is great for all species,” said Joshua Viers, a professor at UC Merced specializing in the hydrology of the Sierra Nevada. “But in a year like this one, which is exceptional by all measures, we are looking at a resetting of the dynamics of the entire ecological canvas from the redwoods to the desert.”
Competing interests are already playing out from inundated breeding grounds for waterfowl in Central California to snow-covered meadows near the California-Nevada border where an isolated, genetically distinct clan of bi-state sage grouse may forgo making ostentatious displays of romance because they have no place to hide from predators.
“Things that were only in history books are now happening before our eyes,” Viers said. “A growing concern for ecosystem and water managers throughout the state is that we can expect increasing periods of prolonged drought punctuated by pronounced wetness from now on.”
