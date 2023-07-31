A warship bearing the name of a Medal of Honor recipient has been christened at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, and the ship's namesake was on hand to witness the event. Harvey “Barney” Barnum watched Saturday as his wife smashed a bottle of sparkling wine against the bow of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. The ceremony paid tribute to a Marine who was foisted into leadership of an infantry unit after his radio operator and commanding officer were killed in an ambush. Barnum later returned for another tour and retired after nearly three decades in the Marines.