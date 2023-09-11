FDA approves updated coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna

The top prosecutors in all 50 states are calling on Congress to study how artificial intelligence can be used to exploit children through pornography, and come up with legislation to further guard against it. In a letter sent Tuesday to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the attorneys general urged federal lawmakers to establish a commission to study "the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children” and expand existing restrictions on child sexual abuse materials specifically to cover AI-generated images. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson led the effort. The Republican told The Associated Press last week he hoped federal lawmakers would translate his group’s bipartisan support for legislation on the issue into action.