Fed officials more split over interest rate path than they used to be

Starbucks has been ordered to pay an additional $2.7 million in lost wages to a former regional manager who was fired after two Black men were arrested at a Starbucks in 2018. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the judge’s ruling was over past and future lost compensation, as well as tax damages. The ex-manager Shannon Phillips was awarded $25.6 million in June. She alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests. A jury found that race was a determinative factor in Phillips’ firing, in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.