Feinstein has vowed to return to Washington, but what happens if she doesn’t?

Family members of a slain New Jersey pastor who served on her town council say they do not know of anything that had been troubling her. The parents and new husband of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour worry her death will go unsolved as officials say little about the investigation. They are still reeling from the Feb. 1 evening when Dwumfour was gunned down as she arrived home in Sayreville, a suburb about 30 miles from New York City. Dwumfour's 11-year-old daughter says her mother had just returned from grocery shopping with a friend from her church, Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly.