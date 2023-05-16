The border between the U.S. and Mexico is relatively calm, offering few signs of the chaos that had been feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions. Less than 24 hours after the rules known as Title 42 were lifted, migrants and government officials on Friday were still assessing the effect of the change and the new regulations adopted by President Joe Biden’s administration to stabilize the region. A Homeland Security official said the agency did not see any substantial increase in immigration on Friday morning.