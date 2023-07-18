A federal jury has found a Las Vegas police officer guilty of stealing nearly $165,000 in three casino heists. Caleb Rogers could be sentenced to life in prison. The jury reached its verdict Friday after three days of witness accounts, including from Rogers’ younger brother, who testified against him. Josiah Rogers detailed how they planned the November 2021 robbery. He says he drove the getaway car when Caleb Rogers stole more than $73,000 from a casino off the Las Vegas Strip. Josiah Rogers says he participated only in that heist. Prosecutors say Caleb Rogers succeeded once more but was arrested during the third heist.