First Citizens Bank to cut hundreds of former Silicon Valley Bank jobs

Trial is being delayed for a woman who has been in state psychiatric care for more than seven years after being accused of intentionally plowing a car into pedestrians, killing one, on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk in December 2015. Paris Paradise Morton told a Nevada judge on Thursday that she wants a different court-appointed attorney. She faces murder and 70 other felony charges in the crash that killed an Arizona woman and injured dozens of other people. The judge called off a May 30 trial and will meet with Morton next week about her request for a new lawyer. No new trial date was set.