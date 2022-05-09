DENVER — The nicotine landscape in Colorado is likely to change in the near future, but how much depends on what lawmakers do in the final days of this year’s legislative session.
Late last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed banning menthol in cigarettes and all non-tobacco flavors in cigars. A bill in the Colorado legislature would go further, prohibiting retailers from selling any tobacco product that’s flavored, and outlawing products made with lab-created nicotine.
That wider definition would include e-cigarette liquid and most products, other than “premium cigars” and hookah tobacco.
Both proposed bans would apply to manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Possession and use of flavored tobacco products wouldn’t be a crime.
There’s widespread agreement in the public health community that banning flavors from cigarettes and cigars would save lives, but applying the same rules to e-cigarettes is more controversial.
Ted Wagner, director of the Center for Tobacco Research at Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, said a ban on flavors in cigarettes and cigars is a clear public health win, but when it comes to e-cigarettes, the benefits of reducing kids’ exposure to nicotine has to be balanced against the risk the vapers will turn to combustible cigarettes.
“It’s a little more complicated,” he said.
Menthol cigarettes are easier to start, harder to quit
In 2009, the FDA banned almost all flavors from cigarettes. It allowed menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars to stay on the market, though. Both menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are disproportionately used by young people and African Americans.
One study estimated that removing menthol from cigarettes and cigars could prevent up to 650,000 tobacco-related deaths by 2060, because fewer people would start smoking and some menthol smokers would quit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.