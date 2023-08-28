Former President Donald Trump has been booked at a jail in Atlanta, forced to pose for a mug shot as he surrendered on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Unlike his bookings for three other batches of charges, this one yielded a historic first: the mug shot of a former American president, scowling at the camera. Trump and 18 others were indicted last week, accused of participating in a sprawling conspiracy to overturn his presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against Trump since March, when he became the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted.