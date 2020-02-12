ATLANTA — A Florida man arrested on child pornography charges out of Gwinnett County faces more than 7,000 years in prison if he’s convicted, authorities said.
Mark Wilson Havery, 55, was arrested Feb. 4 on two counts of using a computer to solicit a minor and four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Things got much worse for Havery when investigators searched his Lake Placid home and discovered hundreds of pornographic images involving children on his cellphone, investigators said.
He now faces an additional 300 felony charges, including 170 counts of possessing child porn, 47 counts of transmitting child porn, 22 counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, 19 counts of conspiracy to transmit child porn, 17 counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor, 16 counts of exposing himself in a lewd or lascivious manner to a victim younger than 16, and nine counts of soliciting the transmission of child pornography, deputies said.
If convicted on all counts, Havery faces up to 7,070 years in prison, authorities said.
Gwinnett officials have not released details about the local allegations.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Havery also is being investigated in Arizona after authorities there said he drove from Florida to Arizona and back to pick up a juvenile he met online.
His bond was set at $2.9 million during his first appearance hearing on Friday.
