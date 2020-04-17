Kinzie Novak and co-owner Juliana Sodre count dollar bills that were taken off the walls of Hott Leggz and donated to employees that were laid off in response to coronavirus fears in Fort Lauderdale, April 14, 2020. For nine years, customers have left their mark on the Chicago-themed restaurant by writing on and stapling dollar bills to the walls. (John McCall/Sun Sentinel/TNS)