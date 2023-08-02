Authorities in Alabama say they have filed criminal charges against a woman who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. Carlee Russell turned herself in Friday on charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. She was released on bond. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry up to a year in jail. Russell disappeared after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler wandering beside a stretch of interstate. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted. Her attorney later said she made the story up.