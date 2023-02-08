WASHINGTON — Former Twitter Inc. officials acknowledged that blocking the spread of a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop was a mistake, but they told lawmakers the action was not politically motivated or directed by FBI or U.S. intelligence officials.
The comments came Wednesday at a hearing House Republicans scheduled to probe the social media company’s alleged cooperation with the FBI to squelch the story of the now-infamous laptop, the opening salvo in their investigation into the finances of President Joe Biden’s family.
At the hearing, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee focused on the platform’s decision to limit distribution of the unflattering piece by the New York Post that Republicans say show the younger Biden traded on his family name. It was published just weeks before the 2020 election that then-President Donald Trump lost to Biden.
“I think you guys wanted to take it down,” House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who also sits on the Oversight committee, said. “I think you got played by the FBI.”
James Baker, a former lawyer for Twitter who also previously worked for the FBI, said he did not act “as an agent or an operator of the government” while working for the social media company. Baker acknowledged that many people may disagree with how Twitter handled the Hunter Biden story, but he said the company’s actions were “fully consistent with the First Amendment.”
“I am aware of no unlawful collusion with, or direction from, any government agency or political campaign on how Twitter should have handled the Hunter Biden laptop situation,” Baker told the panel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.