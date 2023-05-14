Fort Lauderdale’s flooded City Hall might be a total loss — or not

A U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed protester at a Black Lives Matter march in Texas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentence Wednesday came after prosecutors used Daniel Perry's social media history and text messages to portray him as a racist who may commit violence again. Perry was convicted in April of killing Garrett Foster at the social justice protest in Austin in July 2020. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state Board of Pardons and Paroles to send him a pardon recommendation for Perry soon after. Abbott has not responded to Associated Press requests for comment on the sentence or whether he still intends to issue a pardon.