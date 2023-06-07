The body of one of three men who had been missing after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, has been found. A city official confirms that Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered Saturday. Colvin is the first person confirmed to have died in the collapse. He was 42. Two other men — 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien — are still unaccounted for. The Quad-City Times reports that Colvin’s son, Branden Colvin Jr., graduated from high school Saturday. He and other family members had been at the collapse site almost constantly, hoping for a miracle. The six-story building partially collapsed May 28.