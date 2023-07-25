Giant crack in Santa Monica bluffs above PCH spurs emergency repairs

Georgia’s Big Peanut is back. The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday. That is nearly five years after an earlier version was felled by the winds of Hurricane Michael in October 2018. The new giant goober is made of sheet metal, not fiberglass. It is a symbol of pride in the heart of south Georgia’s peanut belt. The Big Peanut also beckons tourists to pull off the highway in the small town of Ashburn. The Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $80,000 to replace the peanut. The majority of the money came from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.