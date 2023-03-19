A “highly invasive” species with destructive potential was found in a traveler’s suitcase at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, federal officials said.
Six Giant African Snails were uncovered inside the luggage of someone flying into the U.S. from the African nation of Ghana on March 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a March 17 news release.
On average, Giant African Snails grow to the size “of an average adult fist,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
They are eaten in some countries — as was the intention with the six seized in Michigan — but are illegal to bring into the United States for many reasons, Customs and Border Protection officials said.
They sometimes carry parasites that sicken humans, and they can and do eat 500 kinds of plants and materials, including stucco and plaster often used in houses and other buildings, officials said.
“The giant African snail threatens our plants, our homes and our health,” the USDA says, adding that it is “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”
The snail has tried to stage an invasion before, according to the USDA. The pest started appearing in southern Florida in the 1960s and it took a decade to eradicate them. However, the snails have established footholds in the state several times since and officials are currently battling populations in Florida, Hawaii and the Caribbean.
Officials confiscated the snails found at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport for further analysis, the CBP release said.
“Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests,” said Port Director Robert Larkin.
